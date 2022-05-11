A new study has explored how reducing sodium intake can help patients with heart failure. The findings of the study were published in the journal, 'The Lancet'.

Though reducing salt intake did not lead to fewer emergency visits, hospitalisations or deaths for patients with heart failure, the researchers did find an improvement in symptoms such as swelling, fatigue and coughing, as well as better overall better quality of life.

The researchers have followed 806 patients at 26 medical centres in Canada, the United States, Columbia, Chile, Mexico and New Zealand. All were suffering from heart failure, a condition in which the heart becomes too weak to pump blood effectively. Half of the study participants were randomly assigned to receive usual care, while the rest received nutritional counselling on how to reduce their dietary salt intake.