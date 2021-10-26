Regular millet consumption can combat anaemia: Study

According to a new study, regular consumption of millets can improve haemoglobin and serum ferritin levels to reduce iron deficiency anaemia, which is rising globally.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Frontiers in Nutrition'. The research, a meta-analysis of 22 studies on humans and eight laboratory studies on millets consumption and anaemia, was undertaken by seven organisations across four countries and was led by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT).