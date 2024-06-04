That necessary morning coffee may be a placebo

Many people don't consider the day to begin until their coffee mug is empty. Coffee is commonly assumed to increase alertness, thus individuals drink it to wake themselves up and improve their productivity.

Portuguese researchers analysed coffee consumers to determine whether the wakefulness effect is due to caffeine qualities or the experience of drinking coffee.

"There is a common expectation that coffee increases alertness and psychomotor functioning," said professor Nuno Sousa of the University of Minho, corresponding author of the study in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience and field chief editor of the journal.

"When you get to understand better the mechanisms underlying a biological phenomenon, you open pathways for exploring the factors that may modulate it and even the potential benefits of that mechanism."