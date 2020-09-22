Skincare tips for busy brides

The wedding season is upon us, and every bride wants to get that glowing flawless look for her special day. Especially when face masks and humidity are leading to acne and breakouts.

If you are a bride-to-be but are unable to follow a pre-bridal beauty regimen because of your busy schedule, don't fret. Rajat Mathur, education manager at Kiehl's India shares some skincare habits guaranteed to give you a quick bridal glow.

Melt away dirt and oil with a gentle face wash. It is a quick step to start your day with and prepare your skin for a glowing look. This will save time and the need for double cleansing while going through an extra step of CTM routine.