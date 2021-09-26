Social media 'likes' positively influence healthy food choices

A new study has found that social media users who view images of healthy foods heavily endorsed with “likes” are more likely to make healthier food choices.

The findings of the study were published in the journal “Appetite”. The research, by psychologists from Aston University's College of Health and Life Sciences, found those study participants who viewed highly liked mock Instagram posts of fruit and vegetables ate a significantly higher proportion of grapes than cookies, with consumption of grapes increasing by 14 per cent more calories, compared to those who viewed highly liked high-calorie foods.