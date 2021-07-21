The amazing benefits of including bee pollen in your diet

Recent years have seen an influx of health and fitness trends, especially pertaining to diets, making their way into our social media news feeds and our daily lives. More often than not, these trends simply include ‘superfoods’ that have existed for several years or even decades.

These superfoods come with a myriad of benefits and in several cases, are merely being incorporated in innovative recipes. Amid these, there is one that has existed for several decades with its benefits being widely recognised across the world -- bee pollen.