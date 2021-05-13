The seven-day summer food calendar

When you spend considerable time in the scorching heat, it can cause detrimental effects on your health. As the body temperature increases, it leads to profuse sweating, signs of dehydration, sticky skin, tiredness, headache, dizziness, nausea, cramps, and a quick, weak pulse.

With majority of us currently staying at home during this summer amid the Covid-19 pandemic, staying on top of our health is a priority more so than usual. In order to survive the summer and its adverse effect on our health, we need to keep ourselves cool and healthy with a cooling and nourishing diet.

An adequate intake of water and avoiding food that is dry, salty and fried is essential. Additionally, this 7-day calendar for helps care for your body during the peak of summer.