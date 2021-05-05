Turmeric: The wonder spice

Turmeric is known as the wonder spice because of its "magical" properties which benefit us in a number of ways. It is used as a medicinal herb from old times. Dry turmeric is rich in vitamin A, Thiamine (B1), Riboflavin (B2) and vitamin C. It also contains a good amount of calcium, phosphorus, iron, sodium and potassium.
Recently science has started research with clinically proven studies, saying it contains compounds known as "curcuminoids" which is used as a medicinal spice to treat different associated diseases and illness.
Anil Khandelwal, Health and Wellness Expert of Yogic Secrets, shares science-backed benefits of turmeric.
Turmeric has “cur cumin” in it which is a natural anti-inflammatory that helps to fight against inflammation caused by any disease or illness.
Turmeric boosts antioxidant capacity of the body as it neutralises free radicals on its own but also stimulates your body's own antioxidant enzymes.
Cur cumin in turmeric may improve cognitive function & also helps to protect brain functions by boosting the level of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in the brain.
Turmeric is a wonderful "magical" spice for health as it helps to treat symptoms of joint related problems and reduce inflammation.
It also helps to relieve gas formation in stomach and indigestion discomforts.
Turmeric is used in the treatment of the bronchitis. One tea spoon of turmeric powder with warm water 3 times a day will melt phlegm.
It also gives protection against cancer. A regular intake of a mixture of two tea spoons of turmeric powder and a cup of water has strong cytotoxic effects against certain forms of cancer as the mixture contains active compounds such as curcumol and curdione.
Turmeric is used to relieve pain and itching of skin. First, mix turmeric powder with the lime juice and little water to make a smooth paste. Put it directly on to herpes lesions, eczema, psoriasis, pimples, and even leprosy sores.
It also relieves sprains and internal injuries. Using a mixture of one spoonful turmeric powder and two cups of milk will give the best result in this regard.