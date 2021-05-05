Turmeric: The wonder spice

Turmeric is known as the wonder spice because of its "magical" properties which benefit us in a number of ways. It is used as a medicinal herb from old times. Dry turmeric is rich in vitamin A, Thiamine (B1), Riboflavin (B2) and vitamin C. It also contains a good amount of calcium, phosphorus, iron, sodium and potassium.

Recently science has started research with clinically proven studies, saying it contains compounds known as "curcuminoids" which is used as a medicinal spice to treat different associated diseases and illness.

Anil Khandelwal, Health and Wellness Expert of Yogic Secrets, shares science-backed benefits of turmeric.