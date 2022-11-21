Smartwatches have potential to detect emerging health problems

Skin-like electronics combined with Artificial Intelligence are being developed by researchers in order to detect potential emergent health concerns.

This study was published in the journal Matter with the title “Intrinsically stretchable neuromorphic devices for on-body processing of health data with artificial intelligence.”

Although flexible, wearable electronics are becoming increasingly common, they have yet to realise their full potential.

Precision medical sensors that are placed on the skin to do health monitoring and diagnostics could be made possible by this technology in the near future. It'd be like having a cutting-edge medical institution at your disposal at all times.