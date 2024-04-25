How low intensity exercise linked to reduced risks of depression

A new study discovered a strong link between low to moderate-intensity exercise and lower risks of depression.

Researchers at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) conducted an umbrella review of studies conducted around the world to investigate the potential of physical activity as a mental health intervention.

The analysis, published in the journal Neuroscience and Biobehavioural Reviews, found that physical activity reduced the risk of depression by 23 per cent and anxiety by 26 per cent.