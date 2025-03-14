Increasing contrasts in young people's mental wellbeing

More teenagers report good mental health, but those who are struggling rate their depressive symptoms much higher than prior cohorts did at the same age, according to a study from the University of Gothenburg.

The study examined changes in how young teenagers in Sweden rated their depressive symptoms over two decades.

Researchers compared two groups of 13-16-year-olds: one from 2004 and one from 2019-2020. Both groups rated their depressive symptoms using the internationally established Children's Depression Inventory (CDI), a self-report assessment.

The results show that the overall proportion of adolescents reporting depressive symptoms increased from 21 per cent in 2004 to 29 per cent in 2019-2020--an increase that is not considered dramatic in this context.