Teens using smartphones for over 3 hours a day suffer more from back pain

The study focused on thoracic spine pain (TSP). The thoracic spine is located at the back of the chest (the thorax), mostly between the shoulder blades, extending from the bottom of the neck to the start of the lumbar spine.

The data analyzed came from surveys of 14- to 18-year-old male and female students in the first and second years of high school in Bauru, a medium-sized city in Sao Paulo state.

A baseline questionnaire was completed in March-June 2017 by 1,628 participants, of whom 1,393 completed a follow-up questionnaire in 2018.

The analysis showed a one-year prevalence of 38.4 per cent (the proportion reporting TSP in both the baseline and follow-up surveys) and a one-year incidence of 10.1 per cent (new TSP reported only in the follow-up survey). More girls than boys reported TSP.