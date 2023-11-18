Why men die younger than women

Take a look around your average retirement home or advanced-age friend group and you'll see a significant sex imbalance. Men are rare among the 85-and-overs. Common wisdom is that they die earlier than women, and the numbers support it.

In Germany in 2022, for example, men had an average life expectancy of just over 78 years, while women's life expectancy was at 82.8 years.

In the US, the average life expectancy for women was around 79 in 2021, while for men it was a little over 73 years. This gap of 5.8 years is the largest it's been since 1996.

In a new study, US researchers explain that external factors, chief among them the COVID-19 pandemic, are to blame for the widening gap.

In the paper, published in the JAMA Journal of Internal Medicine in November 2023, the authors said the pandemic disproportionately affected men in the US and contributed to bringing down their average life expectancy.