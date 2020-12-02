Keep your little ones away from smog woes



Eat Nutritious food & drink plenty of fluids: Good amounts of fluid intake is advised for kids as it helps to flush out toxins from the body. Also, we need to ensure that our kid's immune system is well nourished, hence we need to introduce fruits and vegetables rich in Vitamin A, C and omega fatty acids in their diet such as oranges, carrots (in form of halwa), nuts etc. as these are rich source of anti-oxidants.







Use of Humidifiers at home: Dry and polluted air is the major cause of many health problems in young ones -- from nasal infection to sore throat and allergies, etc. Having a humidifier at home, helps to create the best conditions for your child's health and well-being by restoring optimal humidity levels in the room, keeping cold and dry air at bay. A humidifier adds much-needed moisture to the air and creates favourable conditions for your child's breathing, relieving symptoms of nasal congestion and cough thereby allowing your little one to breathe and sleep comfortably.