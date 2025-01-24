Fries - yes, coffee - no!

The benchmark of a café's quality should, perhaps obviously, be its coffee. Good coffee makes a good café. But what if the coffee is not up to the mark? Can it still qualify to be a good café? Can other items on the menu compensate?

Though a café is generally taken to be synonymous with a "coffee shop", it isn't mandatory that coffee is to be the establishment's pièce de résistance. But a good café should certainly have reasonably good coffee, at least maintain a consistent standard.

That, unfortunately is where Café Colombia falls short of the yardstick. It may seem unfair to start off a café critique on a negative note, but it is also only fair not to set expectations too high for café hoppers. After all, café hopping is one of the few and favourite pastimes of the Dhaka milieu.