Music combined with auditory beat stimulation can reduce anxiety

The findings of a new study suggest that treatments integrating music and auditory beat stimulation are effective in reducing anxiety in some patients.

The study by Adiel Mallik and Frank Russo of the Ryerson University, Canada was published in the open-access journal 'PLOS ONE'.

Anxiety has been steadily increasing, particularly in the adolescent and young adult populations, over recent decades. Studies have previously shown that listening to music can reduce anxiety, perhaps even more effectively than some anti-anxiety medications. However, quantitative data on the effects of personalised music on anxiety has been lacking.