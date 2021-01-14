Poush Sankranti brings hope for peace and prosperity

All the festivals have lost charm due to world’s encounter with the lethal coronavirus in 2019. People miss the ambiance and joy of their favourite festivals - be these religious or cultural. The most significant harvest festivals of the Indian sub-continent, Poush Sankranti, is round the corner. This is celebrated on the last day of Poush, the ninth month of the Bangla year.

The festival is known by different names across the region. In Bangladesh and West Bengal of India, it is known as Poush Sankranti, Makar Sankranti in Karnataka, Vihu in Assam, Pongal in Tamil Nadu.

Makar Sankranti is also called the Uttarayan or the beginning of the time when the sun begins its northward journey. From this period the days begin to grow longer. This festival is more of a cultural festival than a religious one observed by the people of all walks of life in India since long.