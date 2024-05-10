Enjoying nature helps lower inflammation levels

"By focusing on these inflammation markers, the study provides a biological explanation for why nature might improve health," said Anthony Ong, professor of psychology, "particularly showing how it might prevent or manage diseases linked to chronic inflammation, like heart disease and diabetes."

For their study, the team used the second wave of the Midlife in the US (MIDUS) survey, a longitudinal study of health and aging in the United States. Ong's analyses focused on a subset of individuals - 1,244 participants, 57 per cent women, with a mean age of 54.5.