Reducing sedentary time can mitigate type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases risk

Reducing daily sedentary time can have a positive effect on the risk factors of lifestyle diseases in three months, suggests the findings of a new study.

Spending just one hour less sitting daily and increasing light physical activity can help in the prevention of these diseases. The study was published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport.

Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases are the most common chronic diseases globally. The risk of developing these diseases is increased particularly by overweight caused by physical inactivity and unhealthy diet, and metabolic disorders often associated with it.