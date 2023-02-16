Machu Picchu reopens 25 days after Peru protests forced closure

The Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, Peru's tourist jewel, reopened to visitors on Wednesday, 25 days after it closed due to demonstrations that have shaken the country since last December.

The first groups of tourists could be seen entering the archaeological park early in the morning, taking advantage of an unusually sunny day as they toured the different sites and sacred temples that make up the "llaqta" ("citadel" in Quechua).