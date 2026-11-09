How much does a trip to Saint Martin’s Island cost, including one-night stay?

This season, a trip from Dhaka to Saint Martin’s Island, including one night’s stay, could cost at least Tk 9,000 to Tk 10,000 per person.

The estimated expenses include Tk 2,400 for a return non-AC bus journey between Dhaka and Cox’s Bazar, Tk 3,600 for a return ship ticket, Tk 1,500 for one night at an economy hotel or resort, Tk 1,200 for six meals, Tk 100 as an environmental conservation fee and Tk 500 for local transport.

Altogether, the minimum cost, based on the lowest ship fare, comes to Tk 9,300. Shopping and other personal expenses are not included in this estimate. Costs may rise depending on the choice of hotel, food and transport.

Here are nine things to know before visiting Saint Martin’s Island: