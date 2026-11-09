How much does a trip to Saint Martin’s Island cost, including one-night stay?
Saint Martin’s Island has reopened to tourists. Visitors will be allowed to explore the island and stay overnight until 15 March. A maximum of 3,500 tourists will be allowed to visit each day.
This season, a trip from Dhaka to Saint Martin’s Island, including one night’s stay, could cost at least Tk 9,000 to Tk 10,000 per person.
The estimated expenses include Tk 2,400 for a return non-AC bus journey between Dhaka and Cox’s Bazar, Tk 3,600 for a return ship ticket, Tk 1,500 for one night at an economy hotel or resort, Tk 1,200 for six meals, Tk 100 as an environmental conservation fee and Tk 500 for local transport.
Altogether, the minimum cost, based on the lowest ship fare, comes to Tk 9,300. Shopping and other personal expenses are not included in this estimate. Costs may rise depending on the choice of hotel, food and transport.
Here are nine things to know before visiting Saint Martin’s Island:
1. Book your ship tickets in advance
Once you have decided on the dates for your trip to Saint Martin’s Island, book your ship tickets first. Buying tickets in advance will reduce the risk of not finding any at the last minute.
2. Which ships will operate
This season, the MV Baro Awlia, MV Karnafuly and MV Teknaf have begun operating on the Cox’s Bazar–Saint Martin’s Island route. Several other ships are awaiting permission to operate. Before travelling, check which ships have been authorised to run this season.
3. How to buy tickets
Tickets can be purchased through the websites of the authorised ships. You can also book by calling the customer service numbers of the companies operating them. Tickets are also available from travel agents.
Outbound and return tickets can be purchased separately. However, if your travel dates are confirmed, it is more convenient to book both tickets together.
4. How much do ship tickets cost?
Ships travelling to Saint Martin’s Island offer different classes of seating, including regular seats, business chairs, Mojarat chairs, beds and cabins.
Depending on the type of seat and facilities, return tickets can cost between Tk 3,600 and Tk 25,000. Before booking, check the type of seat, fare and availability.
5. Environmental conservation fee and travel pass
Every tourist must pay an environmental conservation fee of Tk 100. Tourists will also need a travel pass to visit Saint Martin’s Island this year. The Bangladesh Tourism Board oversees the process.
However, tourists do not need to register separately. Once a ship ticket has been booked, the company operating the ship will complete the necessary registration process.
6. Book your resort in advance
If you plan to stay overnight on Saint Martin’s Island, make your accommodation arrangements in advance as well. More than 230 hotels, resorts and cottages on the island offer accommodation for tourists.
Searching for a suitable place to stay after arriving on the island could waste valuable time. It is therefore advisable to book a resort or cottage before your trip.
7. How much does accommodation cost?
Resort rates depend on the type of accommodation and the facilities offered. A night at a premium hotel or resort costs Tk 8,000 to Tk 12,000, while standard hotels and resorts charge Tk 4,500 to Tk 7,000. Rates at economy hotels and resorts range from Tk 2,000 to Tk 3,500.
Prices may rise during holidays and peak tourist seasons. Some resorts, however, offer special discounts. Before booking, you can check the details, photographs and ratings of different resorts on their websites or booking platforms.
However, contact the property directly before finalising your booking to confirm the rates, facilities and booking conditions.
8. Ship departure times
Travellers from any part of the country must first reach Cox’s Bazar. Ships to Saint Martin’s Island depart in the morning from the BIWTA jetty at Nuniarchhara.
In the afternoon, ships return from the island to Cox’s Bazar. Before travelling, check the departure time and any instructions mentioned on your ticket.
9. A few things to remember
Carry your national identity (NID) card when travelling to the island. To protect the environment and biodiversity of Saint Martin’s Island, avoid polythene bags and single-use plastics.
Lighting fires on the beach at night, making loud noises, holding barbecue parties and operating vehicles such as motorcycles and sea bikes are prohibited. Make sure you follow these restrictions.