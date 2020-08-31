Sailing through history down the Nile

I wanted to sleep until midday, but Ma woke us up very early in the morning. The sunrise looked amazing from our cabin. The room was flooded with sunlight. The boat had travelled at night and reached Kom Ombu early morning.

Kom Ombu is the biggest island of the River Nile. All the travelers set out for the Temple of Kom Ombu. We did not find our guide, so we walked with other visitors. It was a short walk from the boat. Ma called the travel agent as we needed to return to the boat by 8am. She also bought our entrance tickets to save time. We found out that children under 6 years are free, but the travel agent charged Ma for Aariz’s entrance fees. I wish I were under six as well!

The Kom Ombu was the only temple that was built for two gods: Horas and Sobek. Horas was the god of wind, war and protection who had a falcon on his head and was known for protecting the pharaohs from evil spirits. He was the son of Osiris and Isis. Osiris was killed by his brother Seth who took over the kingdom. Before imprisoning the falcon god Horus, Seth took his eyes. The eyes of Horus were very famous in Egyptian history as these could see through the horizon. Horus fought Seth back and ruled Egypt successfully. There is a movie called ‘The gods of Egypt’ based on the fight between Horus and Seth.