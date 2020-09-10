Temples, tombs and Tutankhamun

A lady helped ma taking a picture of the three of us. She said that she visited the tombs many years ago when her kids were young, and unfortunately, she was not in any of the pictures with them because she was behind the camera. Ma was so grateful to her. The valley was flanked by mountains at the back and an open green town in the front.

How can we leave the Valley of Kings without visiting the tomb of famous Tutankhamun? We bought tickets and realised that tickets for Tutankhamun were expensive and that is why it was not included in the tour package. It is a highly maintained tomb. The number of visitors at a time was strictly maintained and the tomb was covered by layers of curtains to preserve it. Valuables of this tomb were taken to the national museum of Cairo, but the mummy lay in the tomb.

My ma did something funny. In Tutankhamun’s tomb, we were not supposed to take pictures, but my mom requested the guards so insistently, that they agreed. She took few pictures but unfortunately none of them were clear as she hurried and took the snap before focusing.