What changes do you want in the New Year? Cross out the checklist

We make so many plans keeping the New Year ahead! Self-development, debt payment, savings, spending more time with family, losing the extra weight- the list keeps going.

Some of this ‘resolutions’ are applicable for every single year. These seem to never be achieved quite right. So, exclude them this year. Think on a smaller scale. How?

For example, let’s assume you want to lose five kilograms. First set a target of losing at least one kilogram in January of 2024. Take smaller steps towards a bigger goal. Here’s a possible list of lifestyle changes you can make in the new year.