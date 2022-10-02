Ayensi, the smelly scrumptious snack of Teknaf

In Teknaf, there are some distinctive dishes such as Ayensi and Mundi. Many say Ayensi and Mundi are basically Burmese traditional dishes. I have seen these two are widely popular to people in Teknaf regardless of age and gender. Often people rush to eat Ayensi in the small street carts in the evening. It’s almost everyone’s favorite snack dish in Teknaf. It is also very popular among Rohingyas. On the streets of camps, vendors are seen selling Ayensi seeds. Outside of Rohingya camps and Teknaf, it is not seen elsewhere in the country, not even in Cox’s Bazar.

Nazrul Islam, a local youth and development worker from Teknaf, says, it is delicious and resembles a potato but has a pretty bad smell. But if you eat it once, you will get addicted to its pungency. It is irresistible and you will eat it every day. It has many health benefits but there is an unpleasant odour. Once you become used to that, you won’t feel bad about that anymore.

Interestingly, while I have been curious to know about new things, I have always been afraid of tasting new food. When people say it has bad smell and if you have it once, you will not resist it, I have been more careful about tasting it. However, once I tasted a few pieces in Teknaf, I found it spicy and much like potato.