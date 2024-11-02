Puzzles are not just child's play

Have you ever considered the idea that doing puzzles can be the solution to many if not all of your problems in life. Although, solving puzzles might seem like something age-appropriate for children they can do a lot of good to adults as well. After all they certainly are not a child's play. This might sound silly to you but hear me out.

Puzzles have been around for thousands of years and there are hundreds of different puzzles to solve. Some of the more common ones include crosswords, scrabble, jigsaws, sudoku, Rubic's cube, logic puzzles, math puzzles, mechanical puzzles, riddles etc. All of these puzzles are entertaining and can also equip you with one or another life skill.