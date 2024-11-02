Puzzles are not just child's play
Have you ever considered the idea that doing puzzles can be the solution to many if not all of your problems in life. Although, solving puzzles might seem like something age-appropriate for children they can do a lot of good to adults as well. After all they certainly are not a child's play. This might sound silly to you but hear me out.
Puzzles have been around for thousands of years and there are hundreds of different puzzles to solve. Some of the more common ones include crosswords, scrabble, jigsaws, sudoku, Rubic's cube, logic puzzles, math puzzles, mechanical puzzles, riddles etc. All of these puzzles are entertaining and can also equip you with one or another life skill.
Solving puzzles is a great way to improve your concentration also. In this era of digital screens, shorts and reels all, people seem to find it difficult to concentrate on their studies or work. Voila! Puzzles can be your answer to that.
Solving puzzles helps you develop or improve a set of skills like problem-solving attitude, enhanced memory, better cognitive response, fine motor skills and social skills that can come in handy in dealing with a lot of the task or problem you may encounter in real life. Solving puzzles can actually make you better prepared for those problems you will invariably face in life.
For starters, puzzles can significantly improve your cognitive abilities like perception, attention, memory and reasoning. Puzzles require you to analyse specific shapes, patterns, colour and strategies in order to solve them. So doing them regular would make you more efficient in analysing problems and following the steps to solve them. Puzzles can improve your ability of paying attention to detail and response time as well.
Since, puzzle-solving needs you to concentrate hard on the solution gradually it improves your ability to focus and concentrate on real life tasks as well. So, if you are having a hard time dealing with a task at work you might take a short break to solve puzzles and then come back more focused than before.
Another benefit of solving puzzles is the boost to IQ (intelligence quotient). Puzzles stimulate the brain and solving them is more like an exercise for the brain. In fact, a study done by Michigan University has shown that solving puzzles for at least 25 minutes a day can increase your IQ by 4 points. And, higher IQ means better capability of dealing with problems in life.
Another very good reason for adults to do puzzles can be the fact that it helps with stress relief. The fast-moving lifestyle of today is a source of stress for everyone. People are having a real hard time to deal with stress management now and puzzles can help us with that.
When you do a puzzle it releases dopamine, the happy hormone in your brain and that reduces stress. Besides, when you start solving a puzzle it diverts your mind from all the problems you are dealing with and that give your brain a break from stressing.
Finally, puzzles offer a way to change your problem-oriented attitude to a solution-oriented one. It improves your creativity and innovation. It makes you open to other people's point of view and doing puzzles in a group promotes teamwork.
Meanwhile, solving puzzles in the morning can also be great start to the day as it gives you a sense of accomplishment right in the beginning and makes you better prepared to accomplish your daily goals. All of these are great reasons for you to start solving puzzles today. If you are still not convinced you can just do it for the sheer fun and relaxation. So what do you say?