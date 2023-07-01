My brother, my pride

After he finished schooling from Shillong, his father wanted him to go to England to study. Shameem did not want to go. I recollect one evening Shakera Fuppi, Fuppa and Shameem came to our house. Immediately the three went to my parent’s room, the door was shut to keep us out. Fuppa and Fuppi requested Abba to reason with Shameem and convince him that he should go to England and finish his studies. But Shameem was steadfastly refusing. Abba listened to Shameem and what he wanted to do. He then told Fuppa and Fuppi not to force him and that he should be allowed to start his own business venture and predicted that he would succeed and shine in life. He could go on and do higher studies later if he wanted. Fuppa reconciled.

If you look at Shameem’s track record after that, he started to grow and diversify the family business. Like me, he was fond of music. He liked listening to samba. My wife Naghma recalls that he was a good dancer. He and Joyu visited us in early 1976 when I was posted in Bonn, Germany. My wife recalls how Joyu urged her and Shameem to dance together to the hustle. My sister remembers him as a very kind, caring, affectionate and loving brother. When she lost her husband in 1996, and her own brothers were all abroad, Shameem came to her side and helped her in sorting out things.

Our early days in Dhaka were happy times. But then I too left to be far away from home and the country, living a nomad’s life in distant lands. But the connection between us and our families never snapped, it just became less frequent. We would reconnect whenever I would be back in the country for short periods.

* Former ambassador Tariq Karim paid this tribute on 14 July 2020 at a virtual discussion on Latifur Rahman organised by Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.