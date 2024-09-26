Inevitable fall into a pit dug for others

Recently I came across a few sentences while skimming through the comments posted as reactions to a news report in the social media, Facebook. The report is about how a person, who was apparently a leader of the student-people movement, revealed himself as the president of Islami Chhatra Shibir’s Dhaka University unit. The comment claimed that Islami Chhatra Shibir occupied cyberspace in Bangladesh from the very beginning of the movement.

This writing is neither about an analysis of the ideologies followed by the Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, nor about judging that ideology. The point is something else.