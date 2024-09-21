Elections, Awami League and a point to ponder

It is such a matter of pride and joy to see how the young students in this recent movement turned the tide and reminded us that youth does not mean the goons of the Awami League student front Chhatra League or youth front Jubo League. What torture and humiliation they meted in the various universities and campuses! They were seen as Sheikh Hasina's foot soldiers, amply rewarded for their dirty work and for effectively spreading the fear. A newcomer to university would not get a seat in a hall unless their agreed to become subservient followers of the Chhatra League leaders, remaining at their beck and call, joining political rallies, serving with almost slavish obedience. If they defied orders, not only would they be deprived of a place to stay in the halls, but would be tortured, humiliated and made to rue the day they dared to say 'no'.

Remember Fulpori, the Islamic University student? She was tortured and humiliated by Chhatra League leaders and activists, also girls, at the hall where she stayed. Remember Khadija of Jagannath University who was placed behind bars merely because someone on a virtual discussion that she was conducting had spoken against the AL government? She wasn't even 18, still officially under-age, when she was sent to jail. Then there was the Eden College girl beaten with a cricket stump. The list goes on and on.

Then there was the Jahangirnagar University Chhatra League leader who boasted of raping 100 girls. He was not brought under the law. On the contrary, influential people in the government provided him a safe passage abroad.

Coming to the business of business, look at the pitiful predicament of the banking sector. BASIC Bank ripped off by Sheikh Abdul Hye Bachchu, known to be close to Sheikh Hasina. Farmers Bank cleaned out by Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir and transformed into Padma Bank, ripped off in turn by Chowdhury Nafeez Sharafat. The boards of so many banks were conveniently manned by several members of the same families and hollowed out, left high and dry. Even the most successful bank of the country, Islami Bank, was brought to its knees by embezzler extraordinaire S Alam (whose main even had 10 million taka in her bank account!) The prime minister advisor on investment and private industry Salman F Rahman's default loans have been readjusted and rescheduled ad infinitum which no signs of repayment.