Revisiting the Rohingya policy of Bangladesh

The Rohingya crisis lingers on even after seven years with no prospect of repatriation soon. Since the coup d'etat of February 2021, Myanmar Army's command has eroded significantly. There are new players at the Union level. In Rakhine, the Arakan Army has emerged as the dominant force and has taken an anti-Rohingya position.

Bangladesh yet again faces a new exodus. At the global level, the Rohingya crisis is getting overshadowed by conflicts in Ukraine, and Gaza. Meanwhile, a vastly different Interim Government has taken over governance in Bangladesh. All these now demand a deep reflection on the Rohingya policy pursued by the Awami League government.

As the Rogingya crisis unfolded in 2016-17, Bangladesh adopted a policy framework for Rohingya crisis management, comprising of sustainable return and general approach towards Myanmar. It had three major components-a) humanitarian assistance, b) address "root causes" in Rakhine Myanmar for sustainable return, and c) holding perpetrators accountable.

Given its principal focus on early repatriation, Bangladesh always had strong reservations on wage earning employment, self-employment, freedom of movement and the right to choose residence and naturalization provisions of the 1951 Refugee Convention. Such obligations for Bangladesh were politically, demographically and economically not viable.