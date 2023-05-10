Has the World Bank lost its way?

Let me start with a bit of reminiscing. It was the start of the nineties and a wave of economic reforms and liberalisation was sweeping over developing countries. I, and a colleague Tapan, had just returned after completing our higher studies abroad and joined the National Board of Revenue. Our economy at the time was insular and fragile. The World Bank wanted Bangladesh to join the economic reforms and liberalisation bandwagon. Our senior officials were adverse to reforms and liberalization. They wanted things to continue as they were. We wanted reforms and liberalization to be implemented. However, we maintained, this should proceed at a rational pace, not overnight as the World Bank recommended. We were embroiled in regular discussions and debate with the World Bank mission at the time. But the objective of both sides was to take Bangladesh ahead. We would explain to our senior officials the necessity for reforms and liberalisation.

Our head was the finance minister at the time, Saifur Rahman. He would listen to our views and encourage us. We would explain to the World Bank mission that it would not be possible to carry out any reforms or liberalization if we follow their instructions to the letter. This would be implementable if some of the conditionalities are relaxed somewhat. They, in turn, explained matters to their seniors at the headquarters. And thus we successfully managed to implement trade liberalization under ‘Industrial Sector Adjustment Credit-2’ and tax sector reforms under ‘Public Resource Management Adjustment Credit’. Also, under these two credit programmes and IMF’s ‘Extended Structural Integration Facilities’, Value Added Tax was introduced. As a result, the economy gained momentum and the tax revenue-GDP ratio improved.

In the meantime, due to the low internal rate of return (IRR) on the Jamuna Multipurpose Bridge Project, the World Bank moved away from their earlier commitment. Three of us reevaluated the project feasibility and pointed out that certain important elements had been missing in the World Bank evaluation. If these were included, then the IRR would be elevated to their satisfaction. The World Bank accepted this and returned to funding the bridge. The country’s first large bridge was implemented in the shortest time and at the lowest cost.

A few years later through IDCOL and with the World Bank support, we implemented the world’s most successful solar home system initiative under the ‘Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Development Project’. Under this initiative, solar power facilities were provided to around 20 million people in the remote areas of the country. The success of all these above-mentioned projects was because of the World Bank’s firm determination regarding reforms, flexibility in implementation and taking local views and analysis into cognizance.