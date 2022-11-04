Truth and news for 24 years

Just two years ago, with the outbreak of Covid, we had to close the doors at the Prothom Alo office and start to Work from Home, what we would term, 'home office'. Everything was so uncertain, our lives were uncertain, we had no idea when we would be able to emerge from our homes! But we did not stop, we never moved away from our readers.

Over the past couple of years, during the Covid pandemic, we held firmly to the conviction of our faith in humankind. Our conviction was not misplaced.

Today the world is rocked by war, energy crisis and a crisis of dollars. There are sounds of a global food crisis in the offing. If Bangladesh is to brave these crises, each and every one of us must muster up courage and move ahead. We must come up with innovative ideas and look for ways to advance.

The news media faces innumerable new challenges too. Readers' demands have also diversified. Technology is changing and developing every day. There is so much to consider, how to present the news, what headlines will catch the readers' attention and so much more.

The people of Bangladesh know no defeat. The people of Bangladesh have a love for humankind. The farmer who toils all day by the sweat of his brow, the garment industry workers who spend their youth working under glaring lights, the workers who labour tirelessly under the scorching sun of the Middle East to send foreign exchange back to the country, the young men and women who come up with new innovations and enterprises -- all of them are our hope. Our farmers have created records in fish, fruit, milk, and egg production. Our girls have amazed South Asia in the football field.