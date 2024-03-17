Will the West’s fund cut to UNRWA facilitate ethnic cleansing in Gaza?

Guterres has decried the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza many times and called for a ceasefire. Several resolutions have been passed to no avail because the US vetoed most of them, stating that ‘the resolution fails to condemn Hamas’. Moreover, Guterres also spoke about how flow of aid into Gaza cannot be guaranteed even for a single month without the aid of US and its allies. Former UNRWA spokesman Chris Gunness criticized the Arab countries for not investing more sums of money on the organization in order to facilitate transfer of aid to Gaza, which would ultimately help to reduce dependency on the Western powers.

Gunness argued that Arab countries make billions from oil revenues and a tiny fraction of these incomes is sufficient enough to mitigate UNRWA’s financial problems. As it stands, Saudi Arabia is the seveth largest donor of UNRWA while Turkey holds two spots below. With the West backing off, it might be up to Saudi and Turkey - along with Norway - to hold the reins now in this endeavor of helping the besieged Palestinian people. Egypt and Jordan - despite bieng Arab countries - have refused to take in any Palestinian refugees, nor do they provide any noteworthy funds for UNRWA.

Gunness referred to a certain remark by Israeli officials in a recent interview with Al Jazeera that Israel will be unable to win the war in Gaza unless UNRWA is disbanded. So are these allegations brought forth by Israel on UNRWA part of a larger scheme to orchestrate the banning of UNRWA? Is it to release some pressure they have been facing from the ICJ and most of the international community on charges of genocide? Or does it further reinstate the fears that many have expressed regarding Israel using starvation as a tool to subjugate the population in Gaza? Either way, one thing is certain, if the major donors of the UNRWA halt their funds indefinitely then this would only exacerbate sufferings of the Palestinian people in this tragedy.

* Chowdhury Taoheed Al-Rabbi is a writer and student of BUP