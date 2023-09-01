Economy: Makeshift solutions simply increase uncertainty

Actually we made certain mistakes in drawing up our policies even before the present global economic problems emerged. For example, holding on to the taka-dollar exchange rate, overly relying on a product like fuel oil rather than increasing revenue income, and considering foreign exchange reserves as an investment asset rather than a symbol of economic strength and safeguard in times of emergency. And so when the global economic crisis suddenly appeared on the scene, there was no time to make amends. It can also been seen that there have been attempts to dillydally with the payment of fuel oil dues and certain other foreign debts so as to hold on to foreign exchange reserves, but actually there should be negotiations to reach an understanding on fixing a schedule for repayment.

In the meantime, international credit rating agencies have lowered our credit ratings, which means loan conditionalities in future will be even more stringent.

Lack of confidence is a serious problem in times of economic crisis. This is not conducive to reducing inflation, creating an investment environment or attracting investment. Once inflation increases, a sort of inflation expectation is created in the economy. As a result, the price of commodities automatically shoots up. The budget management and monetary policy at present may also serve to instigate inflation.

It is not clear as to why the monetary supply ratio with the GDP has increased despite the stagnancy in private sector investments. When monetary transactions increase in the forthcoming election season, inflation may come under further pressure. On top of that if there is a food shortage, it will be even more difficult to keep the situation under control.