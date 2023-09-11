New corridor a counterbalance to Chinese initiative

A new strategic arrangement in the name of connectivity has been declared in the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Delhi. The objective of this initiative, under the name of India-Middle East-Europe Corridor or IMEC, is to connect three continents.

India, the US, the European Union, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany and Italy have signed this initiative. The countries involved in this grand plan expect that the economic activities in the entire region will be accelerated by means of railway and shipping route connectivity.

The signatories to this initiative want a direct connection between Asia and the Gulf region as well as Europe by communication systems and economic inclusion.

IMEC will comprise two separate corridors: the first or the eastern corridor connecting India with the Gulf region, and the second or the northern corridor connecting the Gulf region with Europe. The countries connected with IMEC envision a green and digital connectivity among the three regions by means of this expansive plan.