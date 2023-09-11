New economic corridor surrounding India, Middle East and Europe

A new railway and shipping corridor has been announced, aiming to speed up the economic activities of India, West Asia and Europe. With the announcement of this new corridor, a question arises as to whether India and he US are to compete against China’s “Belt and Road Initiative” (BRI) or “One Belt One Road (OBR).

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden announced this new economic corridor (the route for economic activities and commodity trade) during the G20 summit at India’s capital New Delhi on Saturday.

The goal of this project is to connect India, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel and the European Union through rail and sea routes. It is assumed that not only will trade be increased, but also the exchange of power resources and digital communication will increase manifold. This corridor will reduce trade costs in this vast area by a big margin. The common people will be benefitted. Signing an agreement to implement the project during the G20 summit, the Indian prime minister Modi said, this is a ‘historic partnership.’ Apart from India, the agreement was also signed by Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, Germany, Italy, USA and the European Union (EU).