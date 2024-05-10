Frying pan or the fire, which one?

I feel there are several reasons to consider the two parties, Awami League, to be bad. While carrying out some good work, both parties when in power have resorted to differing degrees of corruption, human rights violations, abuse of power, rigging elections and other misdeeds. That is why to some in the civil society BNP may seem worse and to some Awami League may seem worse.

I believe, however, such subjective thinking must not be allowed to weaken the issue-based or objective movement of the civil society. The main focus should be the perceptions of right and wrong, not who will wield power over these perceptions.

For example, if we believe in people's voting rights, then we will stand up against any power under whose reign rigged elections are held. The civil society that believes in democracy should not take into consideration who will come to power, BNP or Awami League, if there is a fair vote. Their consideration must be whether people's voting rights have been upheld or not.

Even if some of them believe that the party which is 'worse' in their eyes will come to power if voting rights are upheld, they should still maintain full respect for the people's voting rights and their discernment. After all, it is people's right to vote that is the fundamental basis of Bangladesh's 1972 constitution, the spirit of the liberation war and all global and national human rights conventions.

Similarly, if we believe in the 1972 constitution, if we consider ourselves to be human rights activists, then we must protest against all oppression, torture and injustice. The issue to be considered here is the question of human rights violations. When we protest, we cannot consider whether the victim or the victimiser is of our liking or not. If there is corruption in the country, we must criticise those in power unstintingly. Whether we like the family of the ruling party or dislike the family of the other party, such criticism cannot serve as a factor in this regard. We often lose sight of this.