People are turning away from voting

According to the election commission, the voter turnout in the first phase of the election was 36.1 per cent. Of this, 31.31 per cent of the votes were cast by means of EVM and 37.22 by ballot.

Such a voting rate is extremely low in a local government election. Actually, a lack of enthusiasm has developed among the people about casting their votes. The elections itself remains questionable.

There is no competition in the election. When there is a one-sided election, then people question what is the point in casting their vote? That is the situation that has emerged. That is why people are losing interest in voting.

A major weakness in the democracy of our country is the crisis of confidence among the people regarding the election. People's enthusiasm about the election is on the wane.