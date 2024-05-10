Lowest ever voting rate in upazila polls

The first phase of the upazila polls saw the lowest voting rate in the last one and a half decades. The ruling Awami League decided to refrain from fielding party-nominated candidates to ensure a competitive polls in the face of boycott from the BNP. However, this strategy from the ruling party went in vain.

The voting rate has declined gradually in the last three upazila polls. However, the first phase of the upazila polls this time marked the lowest ever voting rate. The newly elected chairman of 81 of the 139 upazilas in the first have bagged less than 20 per cent votes.

Voting to some 139 upazilas was held in the first phase on Wednesday. The low voter turnout in the 12th national election sparked talk. However, the rate lessened even further in the first phase of upazila polls held within three months of the national polls. So the people’s disinterest in elections has come into discussion again.