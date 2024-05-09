Upazila polls also see low voter turnout

The opposition parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), boycotted the upazila polls. The election was mostly a competition between several Awami League (AL) candidates. However, all these factors have been overshadowed by the low voter turnout in the upazila polls.

There were reports of some sporadic clashes during the first phase of the upazila polls on Wednesday. There were also allegations of ministers and MPs exerting influence in their areas, forgery, exerting force on voters and handing out money to buy votes.

Clashes and counter-clashes were reported at different polling centres in Madaripur Sadar, Gajaria in Munshiganj, Shalla in Sunamganj and Subarnachar in Noakhali. There were reports of crude bombs being exploded and brickbats hurled during these incidents. The law enforcement had to fire tear gas shells and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control at some of these polling centres.