Turnout 7-8pc in first two hours, assumes EC

Voter turnout in the first phase of upazila parishad election was low in the first two hours. Turnout was 7-8 per cent during this time. The Election Commission (EC) did not get any report of violence in the first two hours of voting.

EC’s additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath informed this to journalists at around 11:00am today.

“Voting is under process peacefully everywhere. We haven’t yet received any information of violence or major irregularities anywhere,” Ashok Debnath told reporters.