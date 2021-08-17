Afghanistan in the eye of the storm again

Focused on the dramatic advances of Taliban and the collapse of the government based on the Constitution of the Islamic Republic, the media isn’t making clear reference to their foreign sanctuaries and support. It’s becoming quite evident that the violent endgame in Afghanistan epitomises the opening shots of the new Cold War. It’s not being suggested here that there weren’t internal problems. Like other third world countries, Afghan state and society have been faced with serious challenges like the endemic corruption, multiple shortcomings in governance, and fragility and limitations of democratic system. But the Taliban militia’s current brutal war and their strategy of destroying national infrastructure and target killing of national intelligentsia has nothing to do with the aforementioned problems.

Their current military campaign is determined by the changes in the strategic policy of the western powers in regard to the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative ( BRI ). The US led western powers are mobilising all their resources for obstructing the BRI right at the Chinese borders rather than waiting for it to reach Europe on Eurasian land bridge. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC ) is also the target of the said strategy. Taliban are acting as a demolition squad in preparing ground for state collapse in Afghanistan. They have already banned the national flag, national anthem and other national/state symbols. Deconstruction of Afghan/Pashtun national identity seems to be their main thrust.

State collapse in Afghanistan can create conflict zones around China, not dissimilar to games played around the erstwhile Soviet Union. But unlike the past, this time around it is not about containment of communism. It is about competition over the Eurasian heartland. For Pakistani generals it is a dream come true as they have consistently pursued a strategic depth in Afghanistan since the 1980's by turning it into an appendage. They also regard it a solution of the ‘Pashtun Question’.