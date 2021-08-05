Animal rights should be prioritised

Dhaka, being the densely populated capital of Bangladesh, has the worst air quality, according to the studies. Dhaka’s air quality index (AQI) has been repeatedly ranking between hazardous to unhealthy rates, leaving chances of severe health complications for the residents. These animals are mostly foreign in nature, and adjusting in such hazardous air is itself a torture, as these are far away from their natural habitat, thus having them inside cages in the middle of the city can leave long-term negative impact in their health and psychology.

Despite from the times when there are instructions from the veterinarian, or during the time of travelling, a dog may adjust being confined in a small area, but apart from this, caging them could result in their aggression, withdrawal, hyperactivity, depression, eating disorders, obsessive licking, separation anxiety, inability to bond with humans and muscle atrophy to name a few. Not just dogs, even the other animals forcibly kept inside cages for business purposes might face such consequences.

Our approach towards treating animals is horrible. A few days back, three stray dogs were reportedly killed in Mirpur Duaripara Western Housing Phase-2 area. According to the locals, the perpetrators targeted the female and pregnant dogs. The local landlords were blamed as they often ill-treated the dogs because they created a mess in the locality. During Eid-ul-Adha, while bringing cattle into the city, the eyes of the animal were sprayed with pepper to keep them awake. Chickens and ducks are hung upside down by the sellers. These are just some of the common torture faced by animals.