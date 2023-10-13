What message is the govt giving by physical assault?

Alongside arrests and threats, there are other ways in which BNP leaders are being harassed. New cases are being filed, old cases are being revived and sentences are being passed. There are now thousands of cases against BNP leaders and activists. According to Prothom Alo reports, 14 more cases have been filed against BNP leaders just over the past five days, with 323 active leaders and activists being named as the accused. BNP leaders say that these cases, like before, are all contrived and false.

Much has been written in the media about such fabricated cases. These cases mention crude bomb explosions or armed attacks on police, but the local people tell journalists no such incidents took place. But such cases continue to be lodged under the arms act, the explosives act and the Special Powers Act basically to put pressure on the court not to grant bail.

There are, of course, laws that give scope to overcome such pressure. There is scope to grant bail in such cases that appear to be contrived. The credibility of cases comes into question when the accused are dead persons, persons who are physically disabled, persons who are not even in the country or a huge number of ‘unidentified’ persons. If the court is independent, then the bail is not likely to be refused in such weak staged cases. These should not stand in court. But that is not how things are.

BNP leaders are being punished now under such fabricated cases. Over the last 6 months, 96 leaders and activists of BNP have been sentenced. Over the last week alone, 24 leaders and activists of BNP, including a vice chairman and central leaders, have been sentenced. BNP secretary general himself expressed apprehension of being arrested a few days ago. He too faces a hundred or so cases on charges of setting fire to garbage trucks, attacking police and so on.