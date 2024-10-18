Unrest in the RMG sector and harm to the economy

If a look is taken at the problems that have befallen the RMG sector till mid-August, it will be seen that the RMG factories, textile mills and even spinning mills have been under lock and key.

Later, after acquiescing to extortion, these factories were restarted. Only when promised to be paid “toll”, did a group of these activists, under political shelter, reopen the locks of around 57 establishments in Narayanganj’s Araihazar, Satgram, Gopaldi and Duptara. Many of the accused have been expelled from the party.

Concerning these errant BNP men who have been using the party’s name, BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said, “I request all persons including the concerned establishments to be alert concerning such motivated aggression. These people do not represent BNP.”

It must be understood that after the mass uprising, a constructive mindset has emerged among the people of Bangladesh. The national elections will be held. The political parties like BNP need to undergo reforms to tally with the mindset of the people and only then can they be totally ensured of the people’s mandate.

No establishment gathers strength on its own. There are thousands of workers and international brands involved. Production worth millions of taka and the supply chain of the RMG and other industries and sectors, are involved too. If cases and attacks continue on political considerations in this manner, what message will this deliver to our buyers abroad! Who is benefitting from this unrest? It is for the government to find out. The government and all concerned quarters must pay attention to these signs and speedily find a solution.

The situation is gradually improving, but it will take time to fully recover. Former president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Rubana Huq, recently told the media, the two-week closure has caused harm to the industry. But the biggest harm is that our buyers are moving elsewhere. The fact is within December, 25 to 30 per cent of the orders will move away. Bangladesh National Labour Federation's general secretary Marium Akhter feels that outsiders are behind the worker unrest. It is still unclear when this promising sector will be fully functional again.