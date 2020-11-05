COVID-19: Crises of people who leave cities

This pandemic has shaken our thoughts on poverty. The government has shown complacency whenever there was any information of crossing a poverty line. But, this crossing is a matter of statistics. Because of much discussion on that crossing of poverty lines, until now there was no eye on the fragile condition even after crossing that line. At least two more classes have to be identified, one is the solvent class and the other is the lower middle class. As fallout of the COVID, the lower middle class people who were just above the poverty line could not stay in cities. High expenses in lifestyle forced them to leave, and in the process brought forth the shortcomings of our system.

COVID has shaken our conceptions of how we would understand advancements made in reducing poverty. Those people have started returning to cities as economic activities have resumed. But there are greater challenges in the days ahead. One of the major challenges is, widening the scope of works in cities and that too in a short time. Steps could be taken to initiate Food for Work and cash help. It has to be thought to provide policy helps to the medium economy.

We need to deconstruct the process of making economic policies. We have been making policies with the help of experts and bureaucrats. But, we have to fix those after intensive dialogues with the field-level people. There are gaps in the so called participatory plans. In most of the cases, the participation is unilinear. The experts and bureaucrats give lectures for the audiences. Till date, the meaning of participation to us was, we wanted them as listeners. Now, the policymakers have to be listeners. The general people have to be given opportunities to become speakers. All the new possibilities of agriculture have to be tapped. What we need is a development of rural non-agricultural sector.

At the same time, we have to revise and widen the social safety net programme in urban areas. We need new policy of a combination of safety nets and stairs. Nets are required so that people do not fall from the hit of poverty and stairs so that they not only survive, but also can make advances. A big push is also required in urban healthcare system. This is necessary for not only COVID, rather to stop the tendency of pauperisation and for the development of the economy overall. We have to bring back the people who left cities and ensure a system so that they do not need to return.

* Hossain Zillur Rahman is an adviser to a former caretaker government of Bangladesh. This article, originally published in the 22nd anniversary edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Shameem Reza