Miss you, Mita

How can someone with such a dazzling smile, such a spirited presence, someone so innately cheerful, voluble, loving and happy, simply cease to exist? The news of Mita's death came as a shock. It shouldn't have. We knew she was suffering from cancer for long. She remained so strong, though knew she did not have much longer to live. She was a fighter, but a realist. We too knew that her days on this earth were running out fast and the time for her to reunite with her beloved husband Shahed was drawing closer and closer. But still her death came as a shock.

It was a shock because she was so alive, always so full of life. I don't think I know of anyone so vibrant, living every moment to the fullest, such a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. So talented. So vivacious. So beautiful inside and out. So charming, so good, so generous, so hospitable. I'm running out of words to describe Mita, but I still fail to portray the sheer positivity of her personality. She was life personified.