Bangladesh in the eyes of an expatriate who left 42 years ago

To comment on Bangladesh after spending just a month here may be like a blind person describing an elephant. Whatever I have seen may be akin to feeling the trunk of the elephant and describing the entire animal. I am making my observations accordingly.

First of all, I saw visible development in Dhaka and in two districts I visited outside of Dhaka -- Sylhet and Gazipur. Gazipur is almost a satellite town of Dhaka, actually, just 30km away from the capital.

Sylhet is a distant district and city. So it can realistically be seen as another benchmark of Bangladesh's development.

What has taken place over the past seven years that has brought about this visible development? Is it all about infrastructure? Padma Bridge is one of the major instances of such infrastructure, which according to official records cost over Tk 320 billion (Tk 32,000 crore) (without the railway track). The government reportedly funded this with its own resources. Along with this, a 12km expressway leading to Padma Bridge was constructed too which takes vehicles straight to the bridge, avoiding the Dhaka city traffic congestion.

Adding to the vast development work in Dhaka city is the 20km elevated expressway, four flyovers and another 20km highway along with the new township Purbachal.

That was about the roads. The elevated expressway was constructed with loans and under shared ownership with two foreign companies. The Purbachal highway is being constructed completely with local technical support under the supervision of the Bangladesh army's engineering corps. The 20km highway is near completion.