Demystifying food security in South Asia amid Covid-19

Among manifold human rights concerns across Asia, especially in South Asia, food insecurity is a pressing one. Covid-19 has exacerbated South Asia’s existing food insecurity and malnutrition crises, aside from its diverse public health challenges.

According to a report, income losses from the Covid-19 pandemic has aggravated the global food insecurity, as around 291 million people in 76 middle- and low-income states are at risk of being deprived from healthy eating in 2021. About 811 million of the world population suffered undernutrition in 2020, putting the world at critical juncture of bleakness. More than 1.2 billion people in 76 countries will be facing the crisis of food insecurity in 2021, as per a recent report of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). More than 2.3 billion people or 30 percent of the world population is lacking year-round access to sufficient food.