Demystifying international response to Rohingya crisis

In November 2018 Britain drafted another resolution to put a timeline on the return of refugees with a warning that “the 15-member Security Council could consider further steps, including sanctions, if there was not enough progress made by Myanmar”. Both Russia and China rebuffed the draft resolution. The Russian UN ambassador called the draft resolution “inappropriate, untimely and useless.” China boycotted all discussions on the draft. China defined Myanmar’s genocidal crime “a legitimate counter insurgency operation” and an effort to safeguard the peace and stability of the Rakhine State”.

In the backdrop of international criticism against Myanmar, China brokered a virtual meeting on 19 January 2021 between Bangladesh and Myanmar on the repatriation of Rohingya. Four months later the Chinese ambassador in Dhaka told a press conference on 10 May 2021 that he did not see any possibility of holding a tripartite meeting in the “foreseeable future” and has no plan to hold such meeting between China, Myanmar and Bangladesh. This transpires that China’s initiative was a diversionary diplomacy to keep things away from international discussion.

Both Chinese and Russian foreign policies toward Myanmar are non-ideological and motivated by self-seeking interests. Russia has military trade interests in Myanmar. It is the largest source of Myanmar air force inventory. Four months after the genocidal crime, Myanmar gave a purchase order in January 2018 to buy six Su-30SME military aircraft at a cost of USD 210 million. Purchases also included Orlan10-E UAV and Pantsir S-1 missile systems. After the coup on 1 February 2021, Russia secured sale of undisclosed quantities of Su30SME, Ka 27/28 antisubmarine helicopter and precision guided munition for YAK 130 aircraft, presumably in exchange of support to the regime in the UNSC.